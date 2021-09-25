Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for Bradenton man recently killed in shooting

bRADENTON
bRADENTON(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A vigil was put on by the neighbors and family members for Demetrick Edwards, 43. The vigil kicked off with many different candles and flowers being placed around a memorial that was created in remembrance of Edwards.

“That’s the baby boy, we already miss him,” said Edwards sister Sophia Edwards

Edwards was recently shot and killed on Sept.19 in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue East, which deputies ended up ruling as self-defense after a 23-year-old man on the scene told deputies that he was the one who shot the victim and that he did so in self-defense.

After speaking with other family members, the thought of the shooting being ruled as self-defense was not believable to them.

“I don’t see it, I don’t believe it,” said Sophia Edwards.

A belief that is also shared by Edward’s brother James Edwards, who said his brother made a major impact on the community they lived in, by always being willing to offer a helping hand to those who needed it.

“Look around man he made a good impact, " said James Edwards. “We see all these people out here for him that speak louder than anything.”

The Edwards family said going forward they hope to soon get justice for their brother.

“Hopefully, we will get justice for my brother, hopefully, we will be able to get justice for him,” said James Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies
Brian Laundrie's parents say they haven't heard from him in more than a week.
Neighbors urging Brian Laundrie’s parents to speak out if they know of his whereabouts
LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home

Latest News

Retreat & Leadership Conference
Manatee Chamber of Commerce holding Planning Retreat & Leadership Conference
Teresa forms north of Bermuda and Sam gets bigger
Running out of names again!
LAUNDRIE HOME
No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home