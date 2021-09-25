Candlelight vigil held for Bradenton man recently killed in shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A vigil was put on by the neighbors and family members for Demetrick Edwards, 43. The vigil kicked off with many different candles and flowers being placed around a memorial that was created in remembrance of Edwards.

“That’s the baby boy, we already miss him,” said Edwards sister Sophia Edwards

Edwards was recently shot and killed on Sept.19 in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue East, which deputies ended up ruling as self-defense after a 23-year-old man on the scene told deputies that he was the one who shot the victim and that he did so in self-defense.

After speaking with other family members, the thought of the shooting being ruled as self-defense was not believable to them.

“I don’t see it, I don’t believe it,” said Sophia Edwards.

A belief that is also shared by Edward’s brother James Edwards, who said his brother made a major impact on the community they lived in, by always being willing to offer a helping hand to those who needed it.

“Look around man he made a good impact, " said James Edwards. “We see all these people out here for him that speak louder than anything.”

The Edwards family said going forward they hope to soon get justice for their brother.

“Hopefully, we will get justice for my brother, hopefully, we will be able to get justice for him,” said James Edwards.

