St. Petersburg Police looking for missing teen mom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter.

Stacie Montenegro and her 1-month old daughter, Aurora, have not been seen since Sept. 4. On Facebook, police say they are “extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety.”

Montenegro is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with wavy dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the Williams Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police nonemergency line at 727-893-7780.

