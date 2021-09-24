Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

St. Petersburg Police looking for missing teen mom

Stacie Montenegro
Stacie Montenegro(St. Petersburg Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter.

Stacie Montenegro and her 1-month old daughter, Aurora, have not been seen since Sept. 4. On Facebook, police say they are “extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety.”

Montenegro is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with wavy dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the Williams Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police nonemergency line at 727-893-7780.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Still no sign of Brian Laundrie
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Venice law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday September 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday September 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday September 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday September 24
Scalzi open
Rain chances go down for the Suncoast and humidity falls
Gone Fishin' - September 23, 2021
Gone Fishin' - September 23, 2021