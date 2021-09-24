Advertise With Us
Some roads in North Port affected by high water

(WHSV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to heavy rains between Sept. 18 and Sept 22., several roads in North Port are being closed.

They are also experiencing high water levels in the Myakkahatchee Creek and adjoining retention ditches.

The City of North Port Department of Public Works staff will continue to monitor the conditions and make needed adjustments to move the water through the City as quickly as possible.

Listed below are impacted roads:

Backensto Street

Estates Drive

Gadboys Avenue

Griggs Avenue

Hablow Lane

Hennessy Street

Ibson Lane

Inks Lane

Jensley Avenue

Kalish Avenue

Nutmeg Avenue

Ocarina Road

Tidwell Street

