Some roads in North Port affected by high water
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to heavy rains between Sept. 18 and Sept 22., several roads in North Port are being closed.
They are also experiencing high water levels in the Myakkahatchee Creek and adjoining retention ditches.
The City of North Port Department of Public Works staff will continue to monitor the conditions and make needed adjustments to move the water through the City as quickly as possible.
Listed below are impacted roads:
Backensto Street
Estates Drive
Gadboys Avenue
Griggs Avenue
Hablow Lane
Hennessy Street
Ibson Lane
Inks Lane
Jensley Avenue
Kalish Avenue
Nutmeg Avenue
Ocarina Road
Tidwell Street
