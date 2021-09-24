Advertise With Us
Search for Brian Laundrie wraps for the evening, attorney says he left essential items at home

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. Officers tried to help them work it out after an emotional fight.(Source: Moab Police Department via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police confirm that the search for Brian Laundrie has effectively ended for Friday, though some crews will remain at Carlton Reserve for the evening. It’s the seventh day of the search for Brian.

The searches will pick up again Saturday and will focus on “areas of more likelihood.”

When asked to clarify, North Port PIO Josh Taylor explained that they meant more specific areas, such as ponds as opposed to a larger blanket search of the reserve.

Taylor also said that the department had been receiving questions about costs of the search. He explained, “We do not have that tallied up. We are not paying other agencies, it’s mutual aid. From our personnel standpoint, I would say we are working this case instead of other things. That has an impact of course. There will be some overtime mixed in there. Cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance too.  Almost every meal we’ve had at the PD has been made by family or donated. Every meal for those working out in the field has been donated by generous citizens and businesses. We have a special community.”

ABC7 reached out to Steven Bertolini, attorney for the Laundries, who confirmed that Brian had left his parents’ home without his cell phone or wallet.

A federal warrant has been issued for the person-of-interest in the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, but the charges are not related to her disappearance or death.

The search will resume again Saturday morning.

