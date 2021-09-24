Sea turtle hatchlings released after rehab at Mote

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium recently released more than 40 sea turtle hatchlings offshore after they underwent rehab at Mote and Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s marine life hospital.

The hatchlings needed some tender loving care after being recovered from pools after they became disoriented. Being stuck in these ponds, the turtles suffered from a variety of impairments including malnutrition, researchers said.

While nesting season is winding down, over 300 nests still remain on Sarasota-area beaches and another 100 nests remain on north Pinellas County beaches.

Since sea turtle season began officially in May, nearly 800 sea turtle hatchlings have been successfully rehabilitated at Mote’s Hatchling Hospital and over 150 at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

These hatchlings are sometimes recovered during permitted nest excavations or perhaps found after predators attack a nest. But the most common reason that a hatchling finds itself in need of human intervention is disorientation, when hatchlings emerge from the nest and travel toward artificial lighting instead of the water.

Sea turtle hatchlings emerge from their egg with a yolk sac that nourishes them for a short period of time but wasting energy going the wrong direction can be deadly.

Tips for nesting season:

Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October.

Close drapes after dark and put beach furniture far back from the water.

Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water.

Do not approach nesting turtles or hatchlings, make noise, shine lights at turtles, or use flashlights, cell phone lights, or fishing lamps on the beach.

Do not encourage a turtle to move while nesting or pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water.

Do not use fireworks on the beach.

If you find sea turtle hatchlings that are not on the beach or are headed away from the ocean, call FWC’s hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Hatchlings heading toward the ocean should be left alone.

