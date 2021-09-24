Advertise With Us
School District of Manatee County changing COVID-19 student quarantine policy

The school board recently decided to go in the direction of these guardians after the Manatee...
The school board recently decided to go in the direction of these guardians after the Manatee County Commission voted that they wouldn't split the cost of SRO's with the district.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is changing its COVID-19 student quarantine policy.

Starting on Monday, students who have direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID can continue attending school if they are asymptomatic. That is in accordance with a new emergency rule that has been issued by the Florida Department of Health.

It is now up to the parent or legal guardian to decide whether their asymptomatic child will quarantine or stay in school. Those who choose to quarantine their child can only do so for up to seven days from the date of the last contact.

Any child who has symptoms should be kept home, according to district officials.

“We appreciate your cooperation in this new rule as we continue to keep all students and staff safe,” said a release from the district.

This comes as the Sarasota County School District announced the same change on Wednesday.

