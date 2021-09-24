Running out of names again!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s down to only two names left in this busy 2021 season. For the second year in a row it looks like we will have to tap into another list of names. Sub-tropical storm Teresa has formed just north of Bermuda leaving only Victor and Wanda on the 2021 list. it’s likely we will exhaust the primary list with over two months to go before the season wraps up November 30th.

Busy season could tap into new list of names (National Hurricane Center)

In 2020 we used all the names and then began using the Greek Alphabet list. But since Eta and Iota of the Greek Alphabet in 2020 were retired due to their intensity the World Meteorological decided we need to have a supplemental list of names each year that we can use if we run out of the original list. This season we are using a whole new list of names this year starting with Adria followed by Braylen.

Teresa forms north of Bermuda and Sam gets bigger (WWSB)

There is another tropical wave yet to move off the coast of Africa that has a good chance of becoming Victor by next week. Thankfully there is nothing showing up here anytime soon.

This weekend is expected to be nice as some drier air will be slipping in behind a weak frontal system. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the day on Saturday with only a 30% chance for a late day shower or two. The high will be near 90 and the low around 75 degrees.

Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a few showers late in the day with a high around 90 and winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies stay sunny through early next week as high pressure and dry air stay put.

Boating weather looks great with east winds at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on both days.

