Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain chances go down for the Suncoast and humidity falls

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our first fall front has stalled before bringing us cooler air. In fact, high temperatures today may be warmer than yesterday and just as humid.

However, some drier air aloft will limit the number of storms we get today. Additionally, a breezy east wind will tend to keep sea breeze formation from starting early and confine it to our coast.

So expect a few storms today, late in the evening or early in the night, that form mostly inland and drift to the coast as they fade away.

Tomorrow, the front gets another push south and that will allow some drier air to move in by Sunday. It will still be a warm day, but the drier air will permit nighttime temperatures to fall off by about five degrees by Sunday morning. Weekend rain chances will be less than 10%.

The tropics remain active but currently without threat to Florida. Sam is now a hurricane in the central Atlantic and is forecast to become a major category three storm or stronger. The current forecast philosophy is to keep the storm in the open Atlantic waters and away from any land.

However, early next week will be a critical time in the forecast as it makes its closest pass by the Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Still no sign of Brian Laundrie
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota schools change contact tracing policy, face mask policy
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Venice law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather 11pm - September 23, 2021
Cold front shifts to the south
Lower humidity is on the way
Cold front shifts to the south
First Alert Weather - 5:30pm September 23, 2021: A cold front passes the Suncoast
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
A strong cold front is moving into north-central Florida