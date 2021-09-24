Rain chances go down for the Suncoast and humidity falls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our first fall front has stalled before bringing us cooler air. In fact, high temperatures today may be warmer than yesterday and just as humid.

However, some drier air aloft will limit the number of storms we get today. Additionally, a breezy east wind will tend to keep sea breeze formation from starting early and confine it to our coast.

So expect a few storms today, late in the evening or early in the night, that form mostly inland and drift to the coast as they fade away.

Tomorrow, the front gets another push south and that will allow some drier air to move in by Sunday. It will still be a warm day, but the drier air will permit nighttime temperatures to fall off by about five degrees by Sunday morning. Weekend rain chances will be less than 10%.

The tropics remain active but currently without threat to Florida. Sam is now a hurricane in the central Atlantic and is forecast to become a major category three storm or stronger. The current forecast philosophy is to keep the storm in the open Atlantic waters and away from any land.

However, early next week will be a critical time in the forecast as it makes its closest pass by the Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles.