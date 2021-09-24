Advertise With Us
Police looking for driver who hit 8-year-old in Venice

Venice Police are looking for this truck
Venice Police are looking for this truck(Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after hitting an 8-year-old girl in Venice Thursday evening.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Granada Avenue, Venice police say, adding the truck hit the girl with the right front bumper. The girl was taken by helicopter to a trauma center where her injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and police are asking the public for help in locating them.

The truck is described as a black Ford F-150 single cab truck with black tonneau cover, chrome rims and black front bumper. White writing on the bed of truck says “Sport.” There may be minor damage to right front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Venice Police Department reference CAD# 219231188 at 941-486-2444. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477).

