Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Florida sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition early Friday following a shooting during a traffic stop in north Florida, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you see him, please call police immediately. We would like to find him” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Spicer told news outlets. “... Our deputy was shot a couple of times by this man and we just need to find him.”

WJXT reported that a second person in the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

The area around U.S. 301 where the shooting occurred has been shut down during an investigation, officials said. The Nassau County school district notified families that school buses might not be able to pick up students in some locations due to the heavy police presence during the investigation. If children can’t make it to school, the district said their absence would be excused.

No details about the traffic stop or what led to the shooting have been released. The name of the deputy has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies
Brian Laundrie's parents say they haven't heard from him in more than a week.
Neighbors urging Brian Laundrie’s parents to speak out if they know of his whereabouts
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday

Latest News

Some roads in North Port affected by high water
Styrofoam
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried visits Sarasota to talk phasing out Polystyrene in Florida stores and markets
Mote Marine Laboratory staff released rescued sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean recently.
Sea turtle hatchlings released after rehab at Mote
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday