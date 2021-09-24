No evidence shots fired at Laundrie home after police called to scene

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police were called to the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents after a report of shots fired Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:45. North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylors tells ABC7 officers responded but found no injuries and that everything appears to be okay.

Brian Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito. There is a federal warrant for his arrest but his whereabouts are unknown.

Officers are investigating but there appears to be no danger and no evidence a gun was fired.

