Neighbors urging Brian Laundrie’s parents to speak out if they know of his whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's parents say they haven't heard from him in more than a week.
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen leaving their home in a pickup truck on Thursday morning. There have been very few sightings of them since Gabby Petito’s remains were found and their son went missing. One neighbor who lives across the street says she saw the entire family together recently, days before Gabby was reported missing.

“They as a family, mom, dad and him, came out to take a stroll in the neighborhood, that was really all,” said Karyn Averts, a neighbor who lives across the street from the Laundrie family.

The Laundrie’s had returned home late Thursday afternoon. They did not answer any questions. Something else that was visible was Brian Laundrie’s car back in the driveway. It was towed away earlier this week for evidence. Another neighbor who had just lost her husband to COVID on Monday now has a big sign in her yard on a busy street in support of Gabby.

“We thought we know the feeling now we got it in our hearts too,” said Betty Greenslate. “We decided we had to do something for Gabby’s family, so this is our contribution to them.”

Other neighbors were seen putting up light blue ribbons on telephone poles in the neighborhood. That was Gabby’s favorite color. The memorial for Gabby outside of city hall continues to be a very special place for the community. Neighbors are urging the Laundrie’s to speak out if they know where Brian is.

“If they have knowledge, I would say please, please share more information,” said Averts.

