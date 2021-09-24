Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County Sheriff’s employee dies following COVID battle

Rest in peace, Chris Osborne.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff Office confirms that one of its employees has died.

Fleet Mechanic Christopher Osborne, 32, has died. His wife is a dispatcher in the Public Safety Telecommunications Section. He also leaves behind four children.

Osborne joined the department in July of 2018 and was Sheriff Rick Warren says his colleagues say he was a brilliant mechanic who could fix any issue.

If you would like to help with funeral expenses, you can click here.

“In 2019 he was awarded Employee of the Month when he and a fellow mechanic were able to locate and solve an electrical problem on numerous patrol vehicles that the manufacturer was unable to fix. This was just one example of how his expertise as an ASE Master Technician assisted in the daily maintenance of our many MCSO vehicles. When Chris wasn’t using his talents to serve our community, he loved spending time with his family, enjoying the outdoors, and his favorite hobby - bow hunting. Chris will be greatly missed,” reads a post from Sheriff Rick Warren.

