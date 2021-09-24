Advertise With Us
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERBROOKE, Quebec (Gray News) - Police want to talk with a man they say assaulted a nurse who vaccinated his wife, the CBC reported.

He had told the nurse she needed his permission to give his wife the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Martin Carrier with the Sherbrooke Police Department.

Typically, adults don’t need the approval of a family to be vaccinated.

The alleged attack happened Monday at a Brunet pharmacy in Sherbrooke, about 90 miles east of Montreal.

The nurse was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion and facial injuries. She’s recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 45 years old with a medium build. He’s said to be about six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows.

The company that owns the pharmacy said alleged assault is unacceptable.

“We obviously condemn this gesture, which we deem unacceptable to the pharmacy teams who have been providing essential services since the start of the pandemic,” the Jean Coutu Group Inc said in a statement.

COVID vaccinations at the pharmacy have been suspended until further notice

