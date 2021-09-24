Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Day 7 dawns in search for Brian Laundrie

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agents have gathered again Friday at Carlton Reserve as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters it’s seventh day.

Laundrie officially became a fugitive Wednesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. A federal judge in Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on charges of bank fraud.

Laundrie’s parents reported Brian missing Sept. 17, telling police he was camping in Carlton Reserve. He was named a person on interest in the case. With this arrest warrant, however,

The warrant will allow law enforcement to arrest Laundrie, as the FBI and agencies across the nation continue investigating the homicide case. Petito was found dead in Wyoming Sept. 19.

