Day 7 dawns in search for Brian Laundrie

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agents have gathered again Friday at Carlton Reserve as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters it’s seventh day.

Laundrie officially became a fugitive Wednesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. A federal judge in Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on charges of bank fraud.

Laundrie’s parents reported Brian missing Sept. 17, telling police he was camping in Carlton Reserve. He was named a person on interest in the case. With this arrest warrant, however,

The warrant will allow law enforcement to arrest Laundrie, as the FBI and agencies across the nation continue investigating the homicide case. Petito was found dead in Wyoming Sept. 19.

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve Friday. pic.twitter.com/eqxVH3xpRR — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

