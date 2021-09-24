Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried visits Sarasota to talk phasing out Polystyrene in Florida stores and markets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that her department will work to phase out the use of polystyrene products in Florida grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other businesses.

The use of these products, though inexpensive for consumers, is deadly for the environment and wildlife. Studies have shown that polystyrene is linked to serious health conditions by leaching into food and beverages, never fully disappears from marine environments, and takes at least 500 years to decompose in landfills, where it comprises 30 percent of trash. Six U.S. states and cities in 13 states have enacted bans on polystyrene, encouraging the use of readily-available alternative packaging. Alternative sources of packaging include hemp fibers and sugarcane bagasse, both of which are grown in Florida.

“Polystyrene may be convenient, but there is a hidden danger to public health from these disposable consumer products. Chemicals in polystyrene are not only linked to human and animal health concerns, but because these petroleum-based products take at least 500 years to decompose, their negative effects continue long after they’re thrown away,” said Commissioner Fried. “As Florida’s consumer protection and food safety agency, we have an opportunity to help consumers and companies make a positive change. That’s why I’m excited to announce that we have started the rulemaking process to phase out the use of polystyrene food packaging at the 40,000 grocery stores, markets, and convenience stores that we regulate in Florida. By increasing demand for cost-effective alternative products, this is a huge opportunity to create Florida jobs, at Florida businesses, using Florida-grown crops to create next-generation products that are made in Florida. This vision to phase out polystyrene until reaching zero within this decade is a monumental change for consumers, health, and the environment, joining a third of U.S. states in taking action on this issue.”

The department’s draft rule, 5K-4.045, would begin a multi-year phase-out of polystyrene packaging beginning in 2022, with a maximum allowable amount of polystyrene to be sold or distributed decreasing each year. The draft rule would also require regulated entities to file an annual report of the amount of polystyrene sold or distributed that year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.