Venice law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By ABC7 Staff and Venice Gondolier
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - A law firm in Venice is now offering a reward for information that leads the FBI to the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, according to the Venice Gondolier.

The Boohoff Law firm is hoping money will encourage someone to come forward.

Laundrie is the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. His parents reported him missing on Friday of last week and law enforcement has been searching for him for days. There is now a federal warrant for his arrest unrelated to the Petito case.

The reward is $20,000, according to Kate Shakira, an employee of the firm’s North Port office.

“We believe by offering a reward, it may help law enforcement get answers and bring justice for Gabby,” Shakira said. “We have been in touch with law enforcement about this reward.”

The reward will be paid out once investigators confirm that the information led to a capture.

Petito’s remains were found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A coroner ruled her death a homicide.

