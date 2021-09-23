Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Still no sign of Brian Laundrie
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota schools change contact tracing policy, face mask policy

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Cold front shifts to the south
Lower humidity is on the way
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers