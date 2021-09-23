A strong cold front is moving into north-central Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this first full day of fall, the weather center is monitoring the movement of a cold front sinking south into Florida. This front is bringing much drier and a bit cooler air to the Panhandle of the state and areas north of Ocala.

Unfortunately, that comfortable and fall-like air stays north of us as the cold front stalls. Our forecast is similar to yesterday with scattered showers building inland in the afternoon and evening. We will only have a small chance for a brief coastal shower in the morning.

We have a new tropical depression we are tracking in the far Atlantic. It is forecast to continue strengthening and grow into a major hurricane over the weekend or early next week. The current forecast keeps the system away from land as it follows a path similar to Peter but having an intensity much greater.

