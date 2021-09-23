Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SCSD changes contact tracing policy, face mask policy

Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Sarasota County School District have announced changes to their contact tracing policy and their face mask policy.

According to a release, the district’s contact tracing protocols are aligned with guidance from the State of Florida Surgeon General, which is newly appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Therefore, if parents or legal guardians of a student who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they can choose to do one of the following options:

  1. “Allow the student to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic”
  2. Or “quarantine the student for a period of time not to exceed seven days from the date of last direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19″

District officials said students who are currently quarantined due to an exposure to COVID and are asymptomatic can return to school immediately.

When it comes to the face mask policy, face masks will be optional for students and employees while they are in an outdoor environment. This goes into effect immediately.

That new policy will include all outdoor activities during and after school. Face masks are still required for students who are riding the school bus or who are inside of a Sarasota County School District facility.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton

Latest News

Grand-aunt remembering the life of Gabby Petito.
Some of Gabby Petito’s family members on the Suncoast remember her as an amazing human being
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito, search continues for Brian Laundrie
Looks to become Sam soon
First full day of Fall brings a cold front to Florida
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Search for Brian Laundrie will end at nightfall