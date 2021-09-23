SCSD changes contact tracing policy, face mask policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Sarasota County School District have announced changes to their contact tracing policy and their face mask policy.

According to a release, the district’s contact tracing protocols are aligned with guidance from the State of Florida Surgeon General, which is newly appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Therefore, if parents or legal guardians of a student who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they can choose to do one of the following options:

“Allow the student to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic” Or “quarantine the student for a period of time not to exceed seven days from the date of last direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19″

District officials said students who are currently quarantined due to an exposure to COVID and are asymptomatic can return to school immediately.

When it comes to the face mask policy, face masks will be optional for students and employees while they are in an outdoor environment. This goes into effect immediately.

That new policy will include all outdoor activities during and after school. Face masks are still required for students who are riding the school bus or who are inside of a Sarasota County School District facility.

