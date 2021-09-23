Reward being offered for info leading to arrest in Gabby Petito case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest in the death of Gabrielle Petito.

As the search for answers continue, a retired Green Beret is offering a $5,000 reward for any information provided to the FBI that results in an arrest. Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case.

In a Facebook post, Jerry Torres, a neighbor of the Petito family, says he has a daughter and wants to help.

“My daughter and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito. We are offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest. 1-800-CALL-FBI // 303-629-7171.” said in the video.

Another individual, Steve Moyer, is offering an additional $1,000 on top of that. Moyer is a former Chief of Police for Sarasota and currently resides in Venice.

For now, no criminal charges have been filed and the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie remain unknown.

If you have information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

