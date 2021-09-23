Lower humidity is on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lower humidity may not have been felt quit yet across the Suncoast but it will be as we go into the weekend.

The lower humidity will be a present from the cold front that is clearing the region. It will take about 24-36 hours for the drier air mass to settle in. For Friday, expect a few isolated thundershowers with warm temperatures and decent humidity.

By Saturday afternoon, the humidity starts to drop as we could see the dew points in the upper 50′s to mid to lower 60′s by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

Rain chances stay stray to none for the weekend and into the next week with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

Keeping an eye of Sam, this tropical storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend and into next week. Right now most models keep the track away from Florida but with it being so far out it is a storm to keep an eye on.

