Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lower humidity is on the way

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lower humidity may not have been felt quit yet across the Suncoast but it will be as we go into the weekend.

The lower humidity will be a present from the cold front that is clearing the region. It will take about 24-36 hours for the drier air mass to settle in. For Friday, expect a few isolated thundershowers with warm temperatures and decent humidity.

By Saturday afternoon, the humidity starts to drop as we could see the dew points in the upper 50′s to mid to lower 60′s by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

Rain chances stay stray to none for the weekend and into the next week with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

Keeping an eye of Sam, this tropical storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend and into next week. Right now most models keep the track away from Florida but with it being so far out it is a storm to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Still no sign of Brian Laundrie
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota schools change contact tracing policy, face mask policy

Latest News

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
FBI: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie out of Wyoming, wanted for bank fraud
Cold front shifts to the south
A cold front passes the Suncoast
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Venice law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Survival instructor: Laundrie could hide in Carlton Reserve for months with enough supplies