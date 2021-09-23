Gator relocated after getting stuck in Palm Bay storm drain

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when they responded to a call about animal stuck in a storm drain

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” officer posted on Facebook.

Wildlife officers were called, who were able to safely relocate the gator.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.