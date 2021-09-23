Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Palm Bay storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when they responded to a call about animal stuck in a storm drain

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” officer posted on Facebook.

Wildlife officers were called, who were able to safely relocate the gator.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police: Still no sign of Brian Laundrie
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student

Latest News

Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Search for Brian Laundrie enters day 6
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending
Credit card fraudster sentenced to eight years in prison
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Search in Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie enters fifth day