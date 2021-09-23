Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI officials say a body discovered in northern Wyoming is believed to be hers.(Source: FBI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WWSB) - Funeral arrangements for 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito are still pending as the investigation into her death and disappearance continues.

Moloney Funeral Home in Long Island, NY will be handling the arrangements of the 22-year-old girl who vanished during a cross country road trip with her fiancé Brian Petito. Her remains were discovered in Wyoming after an extensive ground search.

The funeral home lists Gabby's obituary but the information is delayed and no services have been announced. The coroner classified the death as a homicide but the cause of the cause of death is still unknown.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

