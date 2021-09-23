Credit card fraudster sentenced to eight years in prison

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Miami man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Wednesday for credit card fraud that victimized stores in four states, including Sarasota County.

Andre Moore, 37, pleaded guilty June 8 to credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. The judge in U.S District Court in Tampa also ordered Moore to pay $650,145.03 in restitution and to forfeit $3,110.55, related to the counts on which he was convicted.

According to court documents, Moore stole the identities of more than 100 individuals. Between September 2019 and May 2020, Moore used those stolen identities to make more than $650,000 in purchases at retail stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Moore used fraudulent driver licenses and ID cards to open store credit card accounts under the stolen identities and to re-open dormant store credit card accounts.

Moore made thousands of dollars in purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, including using the stolen accounts to purchase items that were scarce early on in the pandemic. Further, Moore committed the fraud while living under a fake identity and, upon his federal arrest, lied about his name and identity to both federal agents and the Court.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winter Park Police Department.

