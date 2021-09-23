Advertise With Us
COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics set this weekend in Sarasota

(WBRC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be open in Sarasota this weekend.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota says Pfizer first- and second-dose vaccines will be administered Saturday at Riverview High School, at 1 Ram Way, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Also, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, will be available Saturday and Sunday at the Sarasota Community Church, located at 4041 Bahai Vista St., from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The local health department continues to monitor the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as well as the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11, and will be prepared to begin administering it once they meet full approval.

DOH Sarasota continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary from our health department locations in downtown Sarasota and North Port.

DOH Sarasota offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Friday at the 2200 Ringling Blvd location; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the office at 6950 Outreach Way in North Port.

The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now available at health department locations weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for those individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. No appointment is needed.

