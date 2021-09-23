Advertise With Us
City of Moab launching internal investigation into traffic stop involving Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an 'altercation' between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Almost a month later, Petito was reported missing by her family. (Source: Moab Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Moab is launching an internal investigation into the Moab City Police Department’s handling of an Aug. 12 incident involving Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie.

This follows controversy after a traffic stop involving the couple was caught on body cam. Witnesses saw a domestic dispute and notified authorities but the pair were separated with no charges filed. Gabrielle Petito later disappeared and her remains were found in Wyoming on Sunday.

Moab City Police Chief Bret Edge stated, “ An outside party filed a request with the Moab City Police Department asking for a formal investigation into the Aug. 12 incident in Moab involving Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie. We take all complaints seriously and we are committed to fully addressing these concerns. In compliance with police department policy, we will conduct an investigation. The police department will identify an unaffiliated law enforcement agency to conduct the formal investigation on our behalf. We look forward to the investigation. Should the investigation identify areas for improvement we will take that information to heart, learn from it, and make changes if needed to ensure we are providing the best response and service to our community.”

A portion of the video shows officers discussing how to handle the situation. You can watch that below:

