Venice, Longboat Key mail-in ballots to hit mailboxes soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 2 City of Venice General Election and Town of Longboat Key Referendum to domestic voters tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 23.

Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the initial mailing will include 8,456 ballots to voters who live within the City of Venice, and 1,874 ballots to Town of Longboat Key voters in Sarasota County.

In Venice, Jim Boldtfour, Jennifer Lewis, Chris Simmons and Ronald Courtney are running for City Council Seat 4 to replace outgoing councilman Rich Cautero; The Seat 3 race features incumbent Helen Moore against challenger Sandy Sibley.

In Longboat Key, voters will be considering a single density referendum for a project in the Buttonwood Harbour neighborhood. The project would build two residential homes on land currently zoned for office-institutional property. Longboat Key residents must approve any increase in residential development.

Eligible voter may request a vote-by-mail ballot in one of the following ways:

Online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail

In person at any of three elections offices in Sarasota, North Port or Venice

By phone to 941-861-8618

Requests for ballots to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, October 23.

Completed ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the elections office but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.

Turner reminds voters who cast their ballots by mail that the certificate on the ballot return envelope must be signed by the voter and the signature should match the voter’s signature on file in the elections office. A voter may update their signature by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the elections office. A signature update for use in verifying a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 2 election must be received by the elections office before the voter’s ballot is received.

For more information, visit SarasotaVotes.gov or call 941.861.8618.

