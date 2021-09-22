Today marks the first day of fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Astronomical Fall starts today at 3:21 p.m. This occurs when the sun is directly overhead at the equator and day and night is divided into almost equal 12 hour periods.

In reality, the daylight hours are a bit longer. It also marks the progression of the sun southward and shorter and shorter days for the Suncoast with the promise of cooler air in the weeks to come.

The first cold front of the season will stall out just to our north for a few days before getting a push south in the Suncoast later this weekend. It will not bring much cooler air per se, but it will bring some drier air which will make the days more comfortable and allow the warm air to cool a bit in the evenings.

In advance of the front, a trough of low pressure and a plume of moisture off the Gulf waters will kick off a few showers. The showers will focus along the coast in the morning and move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain good for the next few days with the same pattern of coastal showers in the morning then rains move inland later in the day.

By the end of the week the rain chances will go down.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.