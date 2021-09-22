Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As multiple agencies continue their search for Brian Laundrie in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force has arrived on scene.

The team, consisting of divers trained to search bodies of water for evidence in difficult environments, arrived just before noon at the search site where searchers have been battling rough terrain with alligators, snakes and other animals.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 21 by his family. He is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with Laundrie. The pair had been documenting their trip on social media when the posts suddenly stopped Aug. 25. Brian returned to North Port with her van but not with Gabby. He and his family hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie cancels Tuesday news conference

Latest News

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito: Search continues for Brian Laundrie
Dr. Joseph Ladapo
New Florida surgeon general: State ‘will completely reject fear’
Sarasota sheriff renews push for pedestrian safety