Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As multiple agencies continue their search for Brian Laundrie in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force has arrived on scene.

The team, consisting of divers trained to search bodies of water for evidence in difficult environments, arrived just before noon at the search site where searchers have been battling rough terrain with alligators, snakes and other animals.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 21 by his family. He is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with Laundrie. The pair had been documenting their trip on social media when the posts suddenly stopped Aug. 25. Brian returned to North Port with her van but not with Gabby. He and his family hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators.

The @SarasotaSheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the #BrianLaundrie search site at Carlton Reserve. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/qUoy0Ju8Vt — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 22, 2021

