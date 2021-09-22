Advertise With Us
Sarasota County 911 operator dies 8 days before retirement

Kelvin Johnson
Kelvin Johnson(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County 911 operator has passed away suddenly eight days before his retirement.

Kelvin Johnson served the citizens of Sarasota County for 35 years and looking forward to his retirement. He began his career in 1986 as a communication controller for the City of Sarasota. After the consolidation, Kelvin was hired by the sheriff’s office in October of 1995 and went on to work as a fire dispatcher.

Sarasota County tweeted, “Kelvin, we don’t quite have the words. We love and will miss you. Please, rest easy.”

