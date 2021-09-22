Sarasota Boxing Club forced to leave current building after being there for 12 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Boxing Club has been a staple on Florida’s Suncoast for nearly 36 years and the renowned club will soon be looking for a new home, as the club is being forced to vacate its current building after being there for 12 years.

Sarasota Boxing Club Coach Harold Wilen said this notice to vacate came at random, he said he did not receive advance notice and said he still does not know the true reason why. Wilen said this not only has affected him but his boxers as well.

“It feels awful for me I am here 7 days a week and have been here for many years,” said Sarasota Boxing Club Coach Harold Wilen. “For the boxers in here, they are so dumbfounded, as they might have to travel a little bit if we cant find a place in the immediate area.”

Wilen coaches nearly 100 athletes at the facility that is situated on Lime Avenue, he said his athletes are on a schedule, and being forced to move might displace some of them.

“It’s detrimental, it’s something they have to incorporate into their daily schedules,” said Wilen. “There may be some people who walk here who might not be able to come to a new place if it’s some distance from where I am now.”

Wilen receives from across the spectrum when it comes to age, and said if they can’t find a place in time then they will have to pack up their equipment and pause training.

