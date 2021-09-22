Police: Search for Brian Laundrie will end at nightfall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with North Port Police confirm that Wednesday’s search for Brian Laundrie will end at nightfall, marking another day that the person of interest in a high profile case remains missing.

Brian Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Petito’s remains were found Sunday in Wyoming. Brian’s parents reported him missing Friday evening. He had hired an attorney and had not been cooperating with the investigation.

For days, authorities have combed the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery team had been called out to assist. So far, there is still no sign of Brian.

There have been numerous reports of sightings but those are just rumors, North Port PIO Josh Taylor explained.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI

