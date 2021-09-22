Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a letter from Richard Benson Stafford, Esq., the Petito and Schmidt family lawyer, the families are demanding that the Laundrie family lawyer, Steven P. Bertolino, remove Gabby’s pictures from his Yelp page.

Yelp is a website that functions as a way to publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses.

The family initially tried to remove the photos themselves, but were informed that only the business owner can add or remove photos.

The family also demanded that Bertolino cease and desist from posting pictures of Gabby to any of his social media pages, web pages, or advertisements.

Bertolino responded by saying, “That’s disgusting. Just so you know, my website and any review sites that I do not control have been overrun by John Q. Public. Indeed yelp actually shut the site down due to the inordinate amount of fake commenting on it. I have not advertised or sort business in over 20 years and I would certainly not use this case to drum up any business.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.