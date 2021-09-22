Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page

Bertolino Yelp
Bertolino Yelp(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a letter from Richard Benson Stafford, Esq., the Petito and Schmidt family lawyer, the families are demanding that the Laundrie family lawyer, Steven P. Bertolino, remove Gabby’s pictures from his Yelp page.

Yelp is a website that functions as a way to publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses.

The family initially tried to remove the photos themselves, but were informed that only the business owner can add or remove photos.

The family also demanded that Bertolino cease and desist from posting pictures of Gabby to any of his social media pages, web pages, or advertisements.

Bertolino responded by saying, “That’s disgusting. Just so you know, my website and any review sites that I do not control have been overrun by John Q. Public. Indeed yelp actually shut the site down due to the inordinate amount of fake commenting on it. I have not advertised or sort business in over 20 years and I would certainly not use this case to drum up any business.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie cancels Tuesday news conference

Latest News

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito: Search continues for Brian Laundrie
Dr. Joseph Ladapo
New Florida surgeon general: State ‘will completely reject fear’
Sarasota sheriff renews push for pedestrian safety