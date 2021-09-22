Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 66-year-old Bradenton man was killed late Tuesday night when he walked into the path of a car on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a 33-year-old driver from Bradenton in a Toyota sedan was traveling north on U.S. 41 in the center lane, approaching 54th Avenue West at about 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was improperly crossing the highway at an area where no crosswalks are designated, when he was hit by the sedan, a report said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial Hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

