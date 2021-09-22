Mayakkahatchee Creek Park closed to the public until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the City of North Port’s twitter, the Mayakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, located at 6968 Reisterstown Road, will be closed to the public until further notice.

The closure will begin tomorrow September 23.

North Port advises people to follow North Port Parks & Rev on Facebook, or visit the City of North Port website for alerts on when the park is reopened.

