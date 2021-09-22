Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mayakkahatchee Creek Park closed to the public until further notice

(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the City of North Port’s twitter, the Mayakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, located at 6968 Reisterstown Road, will be closed to the public until further notice.

The closure will begin tomorrow September 23.

North Port advises people to follow North Port Parks & Rev on Facebook, or visit the City of North Port website for alerts on when the park is reopened.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton

Latest News

Gas leak in Manatee County
Emergency road closure in Manatee County for a reported gas leak
Venice, Longboat Key mail-in ballots to hit mailboxes soon
PHFR female Lt. was struck by a silver GMC Denali pickup truck.
Florida firefighter hit by truck while responding to crash
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page