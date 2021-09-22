Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida firefighter hit by truck while responding to crash

PHFR female Lt. was struck by a silver GMC Denali pickup truck.
PHFR female Lt. was struck by a silver GMC Denali pickup truck.(PHFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — A Florida firefighter was in critical condition after being was struck by a pickup truck while responding to a crash early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a traffic crash just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

Two fire trucks blocked several lanes as they responded to the crash, the report said. A pickup truck collided with the right side of both firetrucks for unknown reasons, troopers said.

The truck continued traveling north, where it hit a firefighter who was attempting to help the victims of the initial accident. The truck then struck a fire hydrant.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, where he later died, the report said.

The firefighter was in critical, but stable condition on Wednesday morning, troopers said.

The drivers of the cars involved in the initial crash suffered minor injuries, the report said.

The name of the pickup truck driver has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie cancels Tuesday news conference

Latest News

Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito: Search continues for Brian Laundrie
Dr. Joseph Ladapo
New Florida surgeon general: State ‘will completely reject fear’