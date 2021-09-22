First full day of Fall brings a cold front to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fall is coming to Florida but just not here. A cold front is going to make it to central Florida by Friday and then stall across I-4 corridor. This front will lower the humidity considerably across all of the panhandle and from Tampa northward. We will have to wait a bit for some slightly drier air to settle in over the on Sunday.

We will see slightly cooler temperatures to start the days on Sunday and continue through Wednesday of next week. Highs will still warm into the upper 80′s but lows will be in the low 70′s and could even see some upper 60′s for our inland Counties by Monday. Winds will switch around to the NE and this will sweep some of that drier air our way for a little while.

We will see our rain chances lower dropping down to 20-30% over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs over the weekend will reach into the upper 80′s.

For Thursday look for a few isolated showers near the coast with a 30% chance of that happening. We will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 88 degrees slightly below the average of 90. Winds will be light out of the SW to W at 5-10 mph.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon. The high on Friday 89 degrees.

Over the weekend we begin to see a little dry air settle in lowering the rain chance to 20%. Should be a really nice weekend with generally sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s and lows into the mid 70′s.

The work week starts off mainly dry with lows in the low 70′s for most everyone with a few upper 60′s well inland. It will feel a little cooler due to the lower humidity on Monday through Wednesday.

For boaters look for an isolated shower or two but generally partly cloudy skies and winds out of the NW at 5-10 knots and seas running 2-3 feet and a light chop on the waters.

Could miss the Islands (WWSB)

It has already been a busy season in the tropics. We have had 17 named storms 6 hurricanes and 3 major storms. Tropical depression #18 has formed in the south central Atlantic and is moving west at 15 mph. Conditions are favorable for this to strengthen to a tropical storm on Thursday and could become a major hurricane by Sunday. Right now it looks like it will bend to the NW and miss the Caribbean Islands. We will be watching it closely over the weekend to make sure it makes that move.

