Emergency road closure in Manatee County for a reported gas leak

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Motorists in Manatee County will be dealing with an emergency road closure for the next several hours after a reported gas leak.

According to officials, there is a gas leak in the area of Moccasin Wallow Road and Artisan Lakes Parkway. Crews from TECO are onsite and conducting repairs.

That closure goes from Ellenton Gillette Road to 49th Avenue East/Gateway Entrance. For detouring eastbound, traffic will need to go south on Ellenton Gillette Road, turn left on 69th Street East, and another left on Buffalo Road. You should then use the entrance at 49th Avenue East to get into Artisan Lakes or eastbound on Moccasin Wallow Road from the west side.

For detouring westbound, traffic will need to use Buffalo Road or the interstate and head south from there.

Gas leak in Manatee County
Gas leak in Manatee County(Manatee County)

