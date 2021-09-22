Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - Historic Spanish Point

Discovering the Suncoast, September 25, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Historic Spanish Point was an early homestead in the 1860s. But the Spanish really didn’t have much to do in this part of the Suncoast.

And now, Selby Gardens has adopted Historic Spanish Point, bringing a new interactive art exhibit using Augmented Reality. The exhibition is called: Seeing the Invisible” and starts September 25, 2021. Augmented reality is an interactive experience in which the physical objects in an area are enhanced with computer-generated sounds and images. It’s the future meeting the past in this Bayfront Sanctuary!

