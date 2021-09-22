Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Daycare employee charged with aggravated child abuse

Daycare Child Abuse
Daycare Child Abuse(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On September 16, Bradenton PD responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital to assist Child Protective Services with an injured child investigation.

The incident took place at the Laugh and Learn Daycare at 200 3rd Ave E in Bradenton. Detectives obtained a search warrant for security camera footage that showed Thalia Camarillo, an employee, hitting an infant with an open hand several times and then twisting and bending the infant’s right leg - which resulted in a leg fracture.

The infant was transferred to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Camarillo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, a first degree felony. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Peter, Rose and Invest 98L
A cold front heading to Florida
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
Bertolino Yelp
Petito family demands Laundrie lawyer remove photos of Gabby from Yelp page
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton

Latest News

Kelvin Johnson
Sarasota County 911 operator dies 8 days before retirement
Aryana Santana
Community gathers around family of Palmetto High Student who died of COVID complications
Mayakkahatchee Creek Park closed to the public until further notice
Gas leak in Manatee County
Manatee County: Road reopens after reported gas leak