Daycare employee charged with aggravated child abuse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On September 16, Bradenton PD responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital to assist Child Protective Services with an injured child investigation.

The incident took place at the Laugh and Learn Daycare at 200 3rd Ave E in Bradenton. Detectives obtained a search warrant for security camera footage that showed Thalia Camarillo, an employee, hitting an infant with an open hand several times and then twisting and bending the infant’s right leg - which resulted in a leg fracture.

The infant was transferred to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Camarillo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, a first degree felony. The investigation is ongoing.

