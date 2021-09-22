Community gathers around family of Palmetto High Student who died of COVID complications

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Community members are rallying around the family of a Palmetto High School student who died from COVID complications, according to family friends.

Aryana Santana, 17, passed away following her battle with the virus. Family friends say she tested positive for COVID-19 that caused pneumonia in both her lungs.

She was a member of the school’s JROTC program. As her classmates and teachers mourn, residents in Palmetto are working to help cover expenses.

A breakfast/lunch event will be held Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Any Event Center. $10 will get you a plate of delicious Mexican food. Donations are also accepted. The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

There are two crowdsourcing sites. You can donate to this GoFundMe established to help the Santana family. Another has been established to help with funeral expenses.

