Authorities, media keeping an eye on North Port home of Brian Laundrie as Gabby Petito memorial continues to grow

Gabby Petito memorial continues to grow.
Gabby Petito memorial continues to grow.
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The only activity that was caught on camera outside the Laundrie property on Tuesday was Brian Laundrie’s father walking into his home. This coming a day after around a dozen FBI agents were seen coming in and out of that home carrying evidence and towing away Brian’s car. One neighbor a few doors down is still in shock over Gabby Petito’s death and that her neighbor could be the one responsible for it.

“I feel so sad, so terrible,” said Teri Kiss, a neighbor. “Oh my God, I would be so devastated if it were my daughter, I feel so bad for the parents.”

Kiss went on to say she didn’t know Gabby, Brian, or the Laundrie family, but her death really hits close to home for her and the entire North Port community.

On Tuesday, the city of North Port put up signs around the memorial at city hall. It is recognizing the site as the Gabby Petito memorial.

That memorial continuing to grow with many visitors dropping by. The signage showing just how this has impacted the community and the significance of this tremendous loss.

“I’m really sad for the family and I hope the best for them,” said John Kushuva, a North Port resident. “It’s a big loss, it’s a loss for our whole community here and everyone will pull together.”

An autopsy confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found in Wyoming are that of Gabby Petito. The search for Brian Laundrie continues.

