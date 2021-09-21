Some morning rain possible near coast on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fall officially begins at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and Fall is getting closer to the Suncoast as cold front is moving our way. This front is going to stop short over north central Florida. We will stay in the heat and humidity for a little while longer. Some slightly cooler air will move in on Monday with a NE wind and it will be noticeably drier to start the work week with a high in the mid 80′s, which is better than the 90′s.

Chance for a few coastal morning showers (WWSB)

For Wednesday look for a slight chance for a few morning showers or an isolated thunderstorm along the coast and then moving inland as the sea breeze moves east. The rain chance near the coast is at 40% during the late morning and then the chance increases to 50% for inland areas east of I-75.

Thursday looks to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers at anytime during the day and a high near 88 degrees. Winds will be very light out of the west throughout much of the day.

Friday we keep the rain chance at 40% for mainly afternoon and evening storms otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with light winds.

Saturday some slightly drier air begins to move in and drops the rain chances to 30%. We should see a nice weekend with mostly sunny skies and only a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Sunday should be nice with mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a few isolated showers and a high in the mid to upper 80′s.

Monday and Tuesday the rain chances stay low and it will be nice with a high in the mid 80′s and lower humidity.

Winds will be out of the NW on Wednesday at 5 to 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less. We will have a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

In the tropics we are watching Peter, Rose and what looks to be Sam soon in the Atlantic not impacting any land areas at this time.

