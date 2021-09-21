Sarasota pledges more aid to military caregivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has signed on to a national program to increase support and awareness for military caregivers, it was announced Tuesday.

Sarasota is becoming a Hidden Heroes City, part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation network, made up of more than 160 communities.

The Hidden Heroes Campaign was launched in 2016 by former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who represented North Carolina from 2003-2009, and is the wife of former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole.

“It is our duty and our honor to provide support for these ‘hidden heroes’ and the essential role they play in caring for Sarasota’s veterans and military members,” said Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody.

Each Hidden Heroes city pledges to help identify local military caregivers and deepen community resources for them.

“We recognize the unique challenges that they face, and we pledge to do whatever we can to help them continue their critical service in our community,” Brody said in a news release.

Individuals caring for someone who served, or those who wish to support the campaign, can visit HiddenHeroes.org for more information.

