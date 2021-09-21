Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota pledges more aid to military caregivers

(KSFY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has signed on to a national program to increase support and awareness for military caregivers, it was announced Tuesday.

Sarasota is becoming a Hidden Heroes City, part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation network, made up of more than 160 communities.

The Hidden Heroes Campaign was launched in 2016 by former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who represented North Carolina from 2003-2009, and is the wife of former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole.

“It is our duty and our honor to provide support for these ‘hidden heroes’ and the essential role they play in caring for Sarasota’s veterans and military members,” said Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody.

Each Hidden Heroes city pledges to help identify local military caregivers and deepen community resources for them.

“We recognize the unique challenges that they face, and we pledge to do whatever we can to help them continue their critical service in our community,” Brody said in a news release.

Individuals caring for someone who served, or those who wish to support the campaign, can visit HiddenHeroes.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie cancels Tuesday news conference
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton

Latest News

The entrance to Carlton Reserve was blocked off by sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning
Search for Brian Laundrie resumes at Carlton Reserve
Taylor Anderson
IMG teacher charged with having sex with student
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday September 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday September 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday September 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday September 21