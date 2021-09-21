Memorial for Gabby Petito continues to grow outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial for Gabby Petito outside of North Port City Hall continues to get bigger.

“It’s beautiful what the community is doing and I love seeing everyone come together like this,” said Jake McCurdy, a North Port resident.

The memorial for the 22-year-old bringing out the North Port community, a lot of them overcome with emotion.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter and I just can’t imagine what her parents are going through, how they feel. It is emotional,” said Danielle Esposito, a North Port resident.

This memorial started to grow on Sunday after the FBI announced that they found remains in Wyoming that are believed to be Gabby. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, is still missing and remains a person of interest. On Monday, there was a steady flow of people throughout the day visiting the memorial.

“I just wanted to pay my respects, I just wanted to honor her the best way I could,” said McCurdy. “I feel like I lost a neighbor today.”

Many of the visitors dropping off flowers, lighting a candle, or just praying. Ribbons have also been tied to a tree next to the memorial in remembrance of Gabby.

“It’s comforting to see all the people that do come out here, to show their respect and love for her,” said Esposito.

An autopsy on the remains is expected to take place on Tuesday.

