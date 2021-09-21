IMG teacher charged with having sex with student

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher at the IMG Academy was been arrested and charged with having sex with a student, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office aid.

Taylor J. Anderson, 38, turned herself in to authorities Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, detectives were notified by the school’s staff Sept. 14 about a possible sexual relationship between Taylor and a student.

The student admitted to school administrators to having a sex with Taylor Anderson. IMG banned Taylor from campus and was terminated a short time later.

During the investigation, detectives found that Anderson was communicating with the student via direct messages, social media and texts over a period of several weeks. Detectives also learned that Anderson picked up the student from the student’s apartment in July and traveled to the beach where the pair engaged in sexual acts while inside Anderson’s vehicle.

Anderson refused to talk with detectives and invoked her right to seek legal counsel. Search warrants were written for her residence, her vehicle and her cell phone. Evidence collected, along with the statements made by the student and data obtained from the student’s cell phone were used to develop three arrest warrants.

Deputies say after several days of evading arrest, including a brief trip out of state, Anderson turned herself in at the Manatee County Jail.

Anderson was charged sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor, and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

