Fall is a day away but it will feel like summer on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next few days will feature very summer-like weather with hot, humid, and hazy afternoons. There is plenty of tropical moisture in the atmosphere and all that is needed is a trigger mechanism to get the storms to build. That trigger will be supplied by the combination of afternoon sea breezes and the heating of the day. The steering currents of the atmosphere are light and therefore the storms will once again move slowly. If you are under one of the storms you will get good amounts of rainfall.

The tropics remain active but not one of them is a threat to Florida at the present time.

Fall arrives tomorrow with the autumnal equinox. At 3:21 tomorrow afternoon the sun will be directly overhead at the equator as it begins it’s move south for our fall and winter seasons. Our days will grow shorter and by next month stronger cold fronts will approach. One cold front moving into Florida this week may bring us some slightly less humid air by the end of the weekend. The drier air may also bring some slightly cooler nights inland, as dry air does not retain heat as effectively as moist air.

