SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer of 2021 is almost over as Fall officially arrives at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The last full day of Summer is Tuesday and we can expect a a summer like day with a good deal of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a high near 90. There is a cold front heading to Florida but we are not going to participate in this cool down all that much.

The cold front will bring high temperatures down into the mid 70′s over parts of the panhandle and into N. Florida. This cooler air will stay just our north and we will stay in the heat and the humidity for a little while longer. Typically cold fronts start to move through our area during the first or second week of October. Now we may see some slightly cooler air filter in on Monday but don’t expect a huge chill out.

Now for Tuesday we will see generally partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with increasing cloudiness by mid afternoon with a really good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be right around 88 degrees. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday we will see a bit of a wind shift with winds becoming more onshore in advance of a cold front which typically favors a few showers or isolated thunderstorms near the coast in the late morning and then those showers will be pushing to the east northeast on a southwest wind.

Thursday we are calling for partly cloudy skies along with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees.

For Friday through Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for late day storms.

For boaters look for very light winds out of the east less than 10 kts. and seas running less than 2 feet. It will be smooth out on the waters throughout much of the day. Winds and seas will be much higher near the late day storms as they move into the Gulf.

Bermuda could see the storm by Sunday (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical storms Peter and Rose continue to be no threat to any land areas at this time. It looks like Peter may threaten Bermuda in just over 5 days from now and Rose is going to go into the open waters of the Atlantic. We are also watching invest 98L which is in the far eastern Atlantic moving to the west right now. It has an 80% chance of developing into the next named storm which is Sam. The long range models are showing it moving to the WNW and then to the NW missing the Caribbean Islands once again. It is too early to say it will miss but it is looking good right now.

Looks to bend north of Islands but too early to be certain (National Hurricane Center)

