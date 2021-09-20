Advertise With Us
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Bradenton Police Department, a USPS driver has died after a crash in Bradenton.

Police were called to a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 block of 7th Ave. West around Noon on Monday. There were reports of an accident involving a USPS delivery vehicle and a Mercedes SUV.

Investigators found that the Mercedes SUV, driven by 79-year-old Phillip B. Simpson of Bradenton, failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting the USPS truck and causing it to turn onto its side.

The driver of the USPS vehicle, 41-year-old Michael Silvestri of Bradenton, died at the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is pending.

